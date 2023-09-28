Kidnapped Tiktoker girl recovered, accused held

MULTAN - Police said that they have recovered Tehreem Fati­ma a well-known tiktoker from Lahore who was abducted from Lahore- Suraj Miani and nabbed the abductor.

According to the spokesperson for the police, Kun­dan Bibi w/o Ghulam Fareed resident of Suraj Miani informed Sadar police on March 06, 2023, that a girl named Mishi along with unknown outlaws had al­legedly abducted her girl Tehreem Fatima. Sadar po­lice registered the case and started a search for the girl. SHO Sadar police station Azhar Abbas Gill along with police have raided and recovered the girl from Qaid-e-Millat colony Lahore and also apprehended the kidnapper named Sajawal s/o Haq Nawaz resi­dent of Okara. Further legal action was being taken by police against the accused.