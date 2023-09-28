KP-CTA holds walk to mark World Tourism Day

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) organized a walk and Plantation Drive to commemorate ‘World Tourism Day’ and raise awareness about the importance of tourism. The theme of the day was “Tourism and Green Investment.”

The walk was attended by a large number of students, official including the DGof KPCTA, Barkatullah Marwat, GM Investment, Omair Khattak GM Planning, Hayat Ali Shah GM Culture, Sajjad Hameed and Manager of Culture, Information Humayun Khan.

While speaking to the media, the Director General CTA Barakatullah Marwat stated that the provincial government is tirelessly working to promote tourism and establish the province as a famous tourist hub. He said that World Tourism Day aims to create awareness among the local and international community as well as youth about the importance of tourism and its social and economic impact.