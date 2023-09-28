Thursday, September 28, 2023
KP govt to promote tourism as industry: Azam

September 28, 2023
PESHAWAR   -  Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the provincial government is taking steps to promote tourism as an industry.

In a message issued in connection with World Tourism Day being observed across the world including Pakistan on September 27 each year, he said that the provincial government is working under an integrated strategy to provide all facilities to domestic and foreign tourists. The purpose of celebrating this day is to raise awareness about the importance of tourism and its promotion.

He said that millions of domestic and foreign tourists come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and enjoy its natural beauty and hospitality. He said that so far, more than 11 million domestic and foreign tourists have visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current calendar year. The Chief Minister added that the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the province need to be effectively utilized for tourism.

He said that Pakistan and especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has immense opportunities for tourism. Muhammad Azam Khan said that by promoting tourism, not only employment opportunities could be created rather strong foundations could also be laid for the national economy.

