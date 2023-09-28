KP minister asks masses to work for promotion of tourism

PESHAWAR - On the occasion of World Tourism Day, celebrated worldwide on September 27th, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Information, Culture, Tourism, and Archaeology, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, extended a heartfelt appeal to fellow citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He encouraged everyone to embark on a collective journey to explore the enchanting corners of their beautiful homeland and contribute to the promotion of tourism. He emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is renowned for its warm hospitality and proudly upholds the motto, ‘The Place to Be.’

Barrister Kakakhel highlighted the breathtaking landscapes of Naran, Swat, Abbottabad, and Galyat, each exuding unparalleled beauty, waiting to be discovered by travellers. He assured the public of unwavering support and commitment from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, offering necessary facilities.

He also urged responsible tourism, emphasizing the delicate nature of natural wonders and fragile water bodies.