LESCO detects 442 power pilferers on 21st day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 442 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 21st day of the grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has also so far submitted FIR applications against 439 electricity thieves, out of which 269 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 57 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. On the 21st consecutive day (Sept. 27) of anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections were 01 industrial, 12 commercial, and 429 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 727,091 units as detection bill amounting to Rs Rs 37.283 million. He explained that LESCO charged Rs 1.2 million as detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Ferozwala area; Rs 500,000 fine in the form of detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Aziz Colony on Wandala Road; Rs 500,000 fine to Baba Bakery on Wandala Road; and Rs 480,298 as detection bill to an electricity thief at Jambar Mor Multan Road. During the 21 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 8,832 power connections and submitted 8,727 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 7,417 FIRs have been registered, while 1,240 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 19,351,136 detection units worth Rs 864,445 million to all the power pilferers.
CCPO FOR ADOPTING ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY AGAINST ELECTRICITY THEFT
Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that prevention regarding electricity theft is the first priority of the federal government while there are clear instructions of the IG Punjab that zero tolerance policy should be adopted to ensure prevention of electricity theft. He stated this while presiding over a meeting regarding the prevention of electricity theft in his office on Wednesday. Lahore Police Chief ordered an intensification of the crackdown against electricity thieves and said that a coordinated strategy should be implemented with LESCO to prevent electricity theft. He further said that those who have damaged the country’s exchequer by stealing electricity would be dealt with an iron hand. The CCPO Lahore said that the people involved in electricity theft do not deserve any sympathy. He directed that the electricity thieves should be brought under the law. He also directed the city division to improve its performance. SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, SSP (Investigation) Chaudhry Anush Masood and relevant Divisional SPs attended the meeting.