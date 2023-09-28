Levies Force to be equipped with modern weapons: DC

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Levies Force officers regarding the improvement of law and order situation.
Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Mohammad Hanif Noorzai and other officials concerned participated in the meeting. A briefing was given to Deputy Commissioner Ziarat regarding law and order situation in the area.
In the meeting, the DC strictly instructed the in-charges of Levies Force stations to ensure their presence and the support staff at their places of posting in order to maintain peace, absent officials would be deducted from their salaries.
Palal said that the dream of development could not be fulfilled without the establishment of peace which was the guarantor of our development and survival. He said that the Levies Force would be equipped with modern weapons, and vigorous steps should be taken to resolve all legitimate issues of Levies Force. He said that the Levies Force should increase their patrols and keep a close watch on suspicious persons and make no concessions to criminals.