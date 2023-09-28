Levies Force to be equipped with modern weapons: DC

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Wednesday chaired a meet­ing of Levies Force officers regarding the im­provement of law and order situation.

Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Moham­mad Hanif Noorzai and other officials concerned participated in the meeting. A briefing was given to Deputy Commission­er Ziarat regarding law and order situa­tion in the area.

In the meeting, the DC strictly instruct­ed the in-charges of Levies Force stations to ensure their presence and the support staff at their places of posting in order to maintain peace, absent officials would be deducted from their salaries.

Palal said that the dream of development could not be fulfilled without the establish­ment of peace which was the guarantor of our development and survival. He said that the Levies Force would be equipped with modern weapons, and vigorous steps should be taken to resolve all legitimate is­sues of Levies Force. He said that the Lev­ies Force should increase their patrols and keep a close watch on suspicious persons and make no concessions to criminals.