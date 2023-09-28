Mainly dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, rain and wind with thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-one, Quetta twelve, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad eighteen and Murree fourteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama, Anantnag, partly cloudy and dry in Jammu while dry in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian eleven degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-two, Leh five, Anantnag twelve and Baramula fourteen degree centigrade.