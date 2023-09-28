McDonald’s Junior National Tennis C’ship finals today

LAHORE-The finals of the McDonald’s Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 will be played today (Thursday) here at the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman will be chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. On Wednesday, different matches of various age group categories were decided. In the boys U-18 semifinals, Bilal Asim beat Ahtesham Humayun 4-6,6-4,6-3, Hamza Roman beat Hamid Israr 6-1, 6-0.

In the boys U-18 doubles semis, Hamza Roman/Hamid Israr beat Asad Zaman/Hamza Jawad 6-1, 6-1. In the boys U-16 semifinal, Hamza Roman beat Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-1, Abubakar Talha beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-3, 6-3.

In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, Omer Jawad beat Abdul Basit 6-1, 6-3, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Haziq Areejo 7-5, 3-6, 10-5, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Abdur Rehman 6-2, 6-1. In the boys U-14 doubles semifinals, Abubakar Talha/Zohaib beat Abdullah/Uzair 4-1, 4-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan/Omer Jawad beat Abdur Rehman/Nabeel Qayum 4-1, 4-2.

In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Waqas Janas beat Anees Khan 5-3, 4-1, Hajra Suhail beat Bismel Zia 5-3, 5-3. In the boys/girls U-12 doubles semis, Junaid Khan/Ahmad Hussain beat Rashid Bachani/Ahmad Hussain 4-1, 5-3. In the boys/girls U-10 semifinal, Rashid Bachani beat Majid Bachani 4-1, 4-1, Mustafa Uzair beat Daniyal Abdullah 4-9, 4-1.