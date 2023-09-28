Mehfil-e-Samaa held at Alhamra

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council, in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), arranged a Mehfil-e-Samaa, to express deep love and admiration for the Messenger of God (PBUH). Prominent Qawwal Tahir Parvez, along with his colleagues, bestowed the audience with the divine melodies of qawwali. Their performance not only rekindled the faith of those in attendance but also received wholehearted applause from the captivated audience. The air was filled with the fragrance of greetings and salutations, a touching gesture by Alhamra, which was met heartfelt appreciation. The young talents of the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, enthusiastically participated in a Naat gathering. On the occasion, the Executive Director of Alhamra Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized the profound love that today’s youth have for their beloved Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him. He expressed his commitment to Alhamra’s enduring mission of spreading goodness and illumination through the expression of love for the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).