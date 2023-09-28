Thursday, September 28, 2023
Mehfil-e-Samaa held at Alhamra

Staff Reporter
September 28, 2023
LAHORE   -   The Lahore Arts Council, in con­nection with Eid Milad-un-Na­bi (PBUH), arranged a Mehfil-e-Samaa, to express deep love and admiration for the Mes­senger of God (PBUH). Promi­nent Qawwal Tahir Parvez, along with his colleagues, be­stowed the audience with the divine melodies of qawwali. Their performance not only rekindled the faith of those in attendance but also received wholehearted applause from the captivated audience. The air was filled with the fra­grance of greetings and salu­tations, a touching gesture by Alhamra, which was met heartfelt appreciation. The young talents of the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, enthusiastically participated in a Naat gathering. On the oc­casion, the Executive Director of Alhamra Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized the profound love that today’s youth have for their beloved Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him. He expressed his commitment to Alhamra’s enduring mission of spread­ing goodness and illumina­tion through the expression of love for the Prophet Muham­mad (peace be upon him). 

Staff Reporter

