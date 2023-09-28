Minister orders to ensure foolproof security on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Minis­ter for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Muhammad Zubair Jamali here on Wednesday directed concerned authorities to take measures for ensuring foolproof security in the occasion 12the Rabi-ul Awal in the province.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding Rabi-ul Awal, polio, and law and order in the province .

In the meeting, the overall situation of law and order in the province was reviewed. Additional Secretary Interior Saleh Nasir, Additional Inspec­tor General (AIG) Jawad Ahmad Dogar, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat, Ad­ditional Secretary Home Ab­dul Islam Jogaizai, DIG Quetta, SSP Special Branch Sabir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad Bin Asad, DG Levies Nas­eebullah Kakar, Additional Commissioner of Makran, Com­missioner Sibi, Commissioner Loralai, Commissioner Rukh­shan, Corps Headquarters, FC South and other senior officials participated through video link.

The minister was briefed that more than 1400 police person­nel would be deployed for en­suring security the occasion in Quetta. The commissioner Quetta informed the meeting that he had held meeting with the scholars, all concerns the other day with the aim to main­tain peace during holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal in the area.

Commissioner Nasirabad briefed the meeting that there was a ceasefire between two tribes in Kachhi. He said that ef­forts were being made to resolve the issue through dialogue dur­ing the ceasefire. Emphasizing the need to focus special atten­tion on the security of sensitive districts and places, he clarified that observation ofn Rabi-ul-Awl in a peaceful manner would be the priority the government.

The minister urged all stake­holders have to play their role in that regard and appreciated the efforts of the security forces for maintaining law and order situation. He said that our se­curity forces had rendered sac­rifices to restore peace in the province. The minister directed QESCO officials to resolve the issues of public regarding elec­tricity with understanding.