Minister orders to ensure foolproof security on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Muhammad Zubair Jamali here on Wednesday directed concerned authorities to take measures for ensuring foolproof security in the occasion 12the Rabi-ul Awal in the province.
He said this while chairing a meeting regarding Rabi-ul Awal, polio, and law and order in the province .
In the meeting, the overall situation of law and order in the province was reviewed. Additional Secretary Interior Saleh Nasir, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Jawad Ahmad Dogar, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat, Additional Secretary Home Abdul Islam Jogaizai, DIG Quetta, SSP Special Branch Sabir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad Bin Asad, DG Levies Naseebullah Kakar, Additional Commissioner of Makran, Commissioner Sibi, Commissioner Loralai, Commissioner Rukhshan, Corps Headquarters, FC South and other senior officials participated through video link.
The minister was briefed that more than 1400 police personnel would be deployed for ensuring security the occasion in Quetta. The commissioner Quetta informed the meeting that he had held meeting with the scholars, all concerns the other day with the aim to maintain peace during holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal in the area.
Commissioner Nasirabad briefed the meeting that there was a ceasefire between two tribes in Kachhi. He said that efforts were being made to resolve the issue through dialogue during the ceasefire. Emphasizing the need to focus special attention on the security of sensitive districts and places, he clarified that observation ofn Rabi-ul-Awl in a peaceful manner would be the priority the government.
The minister urged all stakeholders have to play their role in that regard and appreciated the efforts of the security forces for maintaining law and order situation. He said that our security forces had rendered sacrifices to restore peace in the province. The minister directed QESCO officials to resolve the issues of public regarding electricity with understanding.