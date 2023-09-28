Thursday, September 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Minister orders to ensure foolproof security on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal

Chairs a meeting regarding Rabi-ul Awal, polio and law and order in province

Agencies
September 28, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Caretaker Minis­ter for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Muhammad Zubair Jamali here on Wednesday directed concerned authorities to take measures for ensuring foolproof security in the occasion 12the Rabi-ul Awal in the province. 

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding Rabi-ul Awal, polio, and law and order in the province . 

In the meeting, the overall situation of law and order in the province was reviewed. Additional Secretary Interior Saleh Nasir, Additional Inspec­tor General (AIG) Jawad Ahmad Dogar, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat, Ad­ditional Secretary Home Ab­dul Islam Jogaizai, DIG Quetta, SSP Special Branch Sabir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad Bin Asad, DG Levies Nas­eebullah Kakar, Additional Commissioner of Makran, Com­missioner Sibi, Commissioner Loralai, Commissioner Rukh­shan, Corps Headquarters, FC South and other senior officials participated through video link.

At least 100 killed in blaze at wedding party in Qaraqosh

The minister was briefed that more than 1400 police person­nel would be deployed for en­suring security the occasion in Quetta. The commissioner Quetta informed the meeting that he had held meeting with the scholars, all concerns the other day with the aim to main­tain peace during holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal in the area. 

Commissioner Nasirabad briefed the meeting that there was a ceasefire between two tribes in Kachhi. He said that ef­forts were being made to resolve the issue through dialogue dur­ing the ceasefire. Emphasizing the need to focus special atten­tion on the security of sensitive districts and places, he clarified that observation ofn Rabi-ul-Awl in a peaceful manner would be the priority the government. 

The minister urged all stake­holders have to play their role in that regard and appreciated the efforts of the security forces for maintaining law and order situation. He said that our se­curity forces had rendered sac­rifices to restore peace in the province. The minister directed QESCO officials to resolve the issues of public regarding elec­tricity with understanding.

NAB verdict

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023