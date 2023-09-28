Minister visits WSSP head office in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - During a recent visit to the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Head Office, Engn Amir Nadeem Durrani, the caretaker Minister for Local Government and public health engineering, was joined by Secretary of Local Government Daud Khan and other officials.

The visit included a comprehensive briefing by Dr Hassan Nasir, CEO of WSSP, covering operational, financial, and administrative aspects, as well as achievements and ongoing challenges. Noteworthy highlights of the discussion included the utilization of technology to improve civic service delivery, cost-saving measures such as automating tube wells, and plans for expanding these initiatives.

In the realm of sanitation, the establishment of a scientifically designed sanitary landfill cell and community outreach programs were highlighted, alongside house-to-house waste collection efforts. The commitment to providing clean drinking water, reducing leakages, and enhancing billing processes was emphasized, with the implementation of a biometric system and cutting- edge technology in various sectors.