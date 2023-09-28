Monsoon in Pakistan to end with last rain spell from today

The last spell of monsoon will begin with dust and thunderstorm from September 28 (today) to 30, PDMA cautioned on Thursday.

“The last monsoon spell in various districts of the province is likely from Sep. 28 to 30, a spokesperson of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has said.

This rain spell in the province will bring distinct drop in temperatures, spokesman stated.

Director General PDMA Imran Qureshi has directed all district administrations and concerned provincial departments, to keep alert in view of any emergency situation.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier issued a weather alert stating that a westerly wave is anticipated to approach upper areas on Thursday, September 28, during the evening or night.

Under the system, moderate to heavy falls with wind and thunderstorms are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, areas of Kashmir including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Mirpur, and areas of Gilgit Baltistan including Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit from September 28 to 30.

Isolated spells of rain and thunderstorms with hailstorms are also expected in Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Haripur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, and Sheikhupura between September 28 and 29.

Similar weather is also anticipated in Zhob, Barkhan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar.

Snowfall is expected across the high mountains of the higher regions of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Met Office has forecast a considerable drop in temperature after the rain spell.