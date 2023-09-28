NAB verdict

The recent Supreme Court verdict by former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, approving PTI chief Imran Khan’s plea to reinstate corruption cases against public office holders, has elicited mixed reactions. While some view it as a necessary step towards accountability, critics argue that it represents judicial overreach, raising questions about the effectiveness of reverting to the old NAB laws.
NAB’s history of politicisation necessitated amendments, but concerns still linger regarding the court’s involvement in parliamentary affairs. Justice Shah’s dissenting opinion underscores the significance of parliamentary supremacy and the potential for a review petition to address these concerns. In the end, accountability should transcend political interests and uphold the separation of powers.
AMIN WASTOO,
Hoshab.