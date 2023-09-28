NAB verdict

The recent Supreme Court ver­dict by former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, approving PTI chief Imran Khan’s plea to reinstate corruption cases against public of­fice holders, has elicited mixed re­actions. While some view it as a necessary step towards account­ability, critics argue that it repre­sents judicial overreach, raising questions about the effectiveness of reverting to the old NAB laws.

NAB’s history of politicisation necessitated amendments, but concerns still linger regarding the court’s involvement in parliamen­tary affairs. Justice Shah’s dissent­ing opinion underscores the signif­icance of parliamentary supremacy and the potential for a review pe­tition to address these concerns. In the end, accountability should transcend political interests and uphold the separation of powers.

AMIN WASTOO,

Hoshab.