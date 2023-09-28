Thursday, September 28, 2023
Naval Chief calls for recommitting to principles of maritime safety

Naval Chief calls for recommitting to principles of maritime safety
Agencies
September 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Am­jad Khan Niazi, in his message on World Maritime Day, demanded the nation to recommit to the principles of maritime safety and marine conser­vation and reaffirm its solemn pledge to the mari­time world that ‘our commitment goes on’, both in spirit and in action. “I look forward to a profound and cumulative response by all stakeholders,” the Naval Chief said. World Maritime Day, a significant reminder of maritime safety, security, and environ­mental conservation, is marked annually, urging nations to work together for sustainable maritime practices, a Pakistan Navy news release said. 

Under the aegis of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), this year holds special signifi­cance as we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL). Accordingly, this year’s theme ‘MARPOL at 50 - Our Commitment Goes On’ is intended to pay tribute to our efforts under IMO’s long history of protecting the environ­ment from pollution through the impact of shipping via a robust regulatory framework and emphasis on its ongoing commitment to prevention of our oceans from pollution. MARPOL’s legacy stretches over five decades, symbolizing our collective efforts against marine pollution emphasizing the duty we all hold to protect the lifeblood of our planet.

