Thursday, September 28, 2023
Pak athletics team reaches China for Asian Games 

STAFF REPORT
September 28, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan athletics team has reached China on Wednesday to participate in the athletics competitions of ongoing 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou. To­tal 13 men and 4 women will be seen in action in athletic competitions of the Asian Games, while the team offi­cials include Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui, Fayyaz Hussain, Sajj­ad Mahmood and M Sajid. “We are thankful to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the participation of a large number of Pakistani athletes in the Asian Game,” said Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui, adding, “We are hopeful that the national athletes will make the country pride in the athletic competitions.”

