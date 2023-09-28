Pakistan moves to import LNG cargoes

ISLAMABAD - To meet the high gas demand in the win­ter season, Pakistan has float­ed tenders for the supply of two spot cargoes during De­cember. The state-owned Pa­kistan LNG Limited (PLL) has invited bids from interna­tional suppliers for the deliv­ery of two LNG cargoes from spot market during first and second weeks of December. In the tenders for LNG pro­curement, invited by Paki­stan LNG Limited, a company of Petroleum Division, In­ternational companies have called for LNG supply bids for December 7 to 8 and De­cember 13 to 14 deliveries. The tender of PLL is for the supply of two LNG cargoes on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis to Port Qasim in Kara­chi in December. The tender is for the delivery windows of December 7-8 and for the delivery window of Decem­ber 13-14. The final date for the submission of bids is Oc­tober 4 and it will be opened the same day.