Pakistan moves to import LNG cargoes

ISLAMABAD - To meet the high gas demand in the winter season, Pakistan has floated tenders for the supply of two spot cargoes during December. The state-owned Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has invited bids from international suppliers for the delivery of two LNG cargoes from spot market during first and second weeks of December. In the tenders for LNG procurement, invited by Pakistan LNG Limited, a company of Petroleum Division, International companies have called for LNG supply bids for December 7 to 8 and December 13 to 14 deliveries. The tender of PLL is for the supply of two LNG cargoes on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis to Port Qasim in Karachi in December. The tender is for the delivery windows of December 7-8 and for the delivery window of December 13-14. The final date for the submission of bids is October 4 and it will be opened the same day.