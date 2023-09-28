Pakistan Navy’s Station Commander Quetta calls on Governor

QUETTA - Station Commander of Pakistan Navy Quetta Captain Muhammad Abdullah Siddique called on Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar at Governor House here on Wednesday. Various issues including matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that we have to make difficult decisions as the country was suffering from severe economic difficulties. The economic crisis cannot be tackled by minor reforms like increasing the prices of things, imposing taxes and saving on food. It can be solved with certainty that by developing the blue economy in Balochistan on modern lines, all the economic problems of Pakistan can be solved immediately, he added. Abdul Wali Khan stressed the need to fully utilise the more than seven hundred kilometres long coastline of Balochistan, apart from being the only deep-water port in the entire area, the coast of Balochistan was rich in sea and natural resources. He said that all political economy experts agree that Balochistan could be transformed into an important international centre in the future due to its geographical location and strategic importance, these matters must be taken seriously.