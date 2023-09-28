Pakistan Navy’s Station Commander Quetta calls on Governor

QUETTA - Station Commander of Pakistan Navy Quetta Captain Mu­hammad Abdullah Siddique called on Balochistan Gover­nor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar at Governor House here on Wednesday. Various issues including matters of mutual interest were dis­cussed during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Balochistan Governor Ma­lik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that we have to make difficult decisions as the country was suffering from severe economic difficul­ties. The economic crisis cannot be tackled by minor reforms like increasing the prices of things, imposing taxes and saving on food. It can be solved with certainty that by developing the blue economy in Balochistan on modern lines, all the eco­nomic problems of Pakistan can be solved immediately, he added. Abdul Wali Khan stressed the need to fully utilise the more than seven hundred kilometres long coastline of Balochistan, apart from being the only deep-water port in the en­tire area, the coast of Balo­chistan was rich in sea and natural resources. He said that all political economy experts agree that Balo­chistan could be trans­formed into an important international centre in the future due to its geographi­cal location and strategic importance, these matters must be taken seriously.