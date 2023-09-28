Pakistan rout India to reach Asian Games Squash semis

HANGZHOU - Pakistan displayed remarkable prowess in the 19th Asian Games men’s team squash event, securing a semifinal berth by defeat­ing arch-rivals India with a 2-1 victory in Hangzhou, China.

Pakistan team exhibited exceptional skills, with standout performances from Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman sealing this vital win. The first match witnessed an intense battle between Noor Zaman of Pakistan and India’s Abhay Singh. Noor’s determina­tion resulted in a hard-fought vic­tory, with a final score of 8-11, 12- 10, 8-11, and 8-11 in his favor.

In the second encounter, Asim Khan represented Pakistan against India’s Saurav Ghosal, showcasing his prowess with a decisive 3-0 win. With one vic­tory each for Pakistan and India, the match hung in the balance.

The tiebreaker match featured Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal against In­dia’s Mahesh Mangoankar. Nasir displayed remarkable composure and skill, ultimately securing the crucial win for Paki­stan in a grueling 58-minute contest, with a final score of 6-11, 11-13, 11-9, and 8-11.

Before this pivotal victory over India, Pak­istan had convincingly triumphed over Sin­gapore, Nepal, and Qatar, underlining their dominance in the tournament. Their next challenge lies ahead as they face Kuwait in the final group match, where they aim to maintain their winning streak and continue their quest for the gold medal in the Asian Games Men’s Team Squash competition.