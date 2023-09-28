Pakistan to avoid getting caught up in great power competition: PM

Anwaarul Haq Kakar says the West is over-obsessed to contain Pakistan’s all-weather friend China n Flatly denies claims of Pakistan moving any munitions to Ukraine n Arrests are being made for unlawful actions: PM Kakar.

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar said that Paki­stan was focusing on its own in­terests without choosing sides in the great power competition, and that the West was “over-obsessed” with efforts to contain China.

The prime minister, in an in­terview with Washington Post during his visit to New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly session pub­lished on Wednesday, said Paki­stan intended to stay “neutral” on Russia’s war with Ukraine and saw China as its “all-weath­er friend” and “strategic partner.”

“It’s not a Cold War. There is no Iron Curtain here. It’s not that opaque. Everybody sees what is happening,” the prime minister said. He said that the West was “over-obsessed” with efforts to contain China.

He told the interviewer that Pakistan was charting a path, de­signed to avoid getting caught up in the competition between the West and Russia and China. He said Pakistan had no intention of committing to either camp in the growing US-China rivalry.

By siding with the West against the Soviets and again after 9/11, Pakistan paid a high price, Ka­kar said. “Pakistan in the last 30 years, has been treated unfairly by the West,” he told the interviewer.

“Every nation for itself... Why should we be worried about this competition? It’s between two great powers, two great civilizations, and the implications [affect] 150-plus countries. And Pakistan is just one of them,” PM Kakar remarked.

Mentioning Pakistan’s “neutral” stance on Ukraine, the prime minister said: “This crisis is creating challenges and at the same time it is creating opportunities also within the region, and we are look­ing at it both ways.” Prime Minister Kakar flatly denied the allegations in a media report of Pakistan moving any munitions to Ukraine saying, “We have not gone for any sale which was directly intended for the Ukraine, not any sort of transactions, even through a third party.” Regarding the arrest of workers of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf, the prime minister denied the alleged abuses and compared Paki­stan’s actions to the arrests in the United States of those who attacked the US Capi­tol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Arrests are being made for unlawful ac­tions, somebody who’s involved in arson or vandalism,” he said. “This is not the kind of behavior which is promoted or vindicated by any liberal democracy.