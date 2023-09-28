Thursday, September 28, 2023
Pakistan will not take anyone’s side in global power race: PM Kakar

Web Desk
1:32 PM | September 28, 2023
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday said Pakistan is focusing on its own interests without choosing sides in a great power competition.

In an interview with the Washington Post, he said Pakistan is charting a path designed to avoid getting caught up in the global race for power.

PM Kakar said Pakistan intends to stay “neutral” on Russia’s war with Ukraine and denied the reports of supplying weapons to Kyiv. He sees China as its “all-weather friend” and “strategic partner”. He said Pakistan has no intention of committing to either camp in the growing US-China rivalry.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar said by siding with the West against the Soviet Union and again after 9/11, Pakistan paid a high price. He said Pakistan in the last thirty years has been treated unfairly by the West.

The premier had been in the United States to attend the UNGA session.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar cautioned the world to wake up as the spillover of Hindutva was spreading beyond its regional boundaries, potentially impacting Western nations such as North America, Canada, and Europe.

Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar, while talking to the newsmen in London, said the “disease” Hindutva was getting out of region. He said the Hindutva mindset wanted the minorities to live as peripheral citizens, not as fully qualified.

