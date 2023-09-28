Thursday, September 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
September 28, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“This is the gateway to a new world,
a new chapter in history.”
–Historian Helge Ingstad

L’Anse aux Meadows, located in Newfoundland, Canada, is an archaeological site that provides evidence of the earliest known European presence in North America. This UNESCO World Heritage site consists of remains of a Norse settlement, dating back to the 11th century. The site includes reconstructed sod houses and artifacts, offering an immersive experience into the Viking history and exploration. L’Anse aux Meadows is a cultural gem that sheds light on the Viking voyages and their interactions with Indigenous peoples, making it a significant historical site and a must-visit for history enthusiasts.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023