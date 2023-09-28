“This is the gateway to a new world,

a new chapter in history.”

–Historian Helge Ingstad

L’Anse aux Meadows, located in Newfoundland, Canada, is an archaeological site that provides evidence of the earliest known European presence in North America. This UNESCO World Heritage site consists of remains of a Norse settlement, dating back to the 11th century. The site includes reconstructed sod houses and artifacts, offering an immersive experience into the Viking history and exploration. L’Anse aux Meadows is a cultural gem that sheds light on the Viking voyages and their interactions with Indigenous peoples, making it a significant historical site and a must-visit for history enthusiasts.