PCB signs MoU with Loughborough

LAHORE-The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DineticQ, Loughborough here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Tuesday evening.

The MoU will serve as a hub for advanced research and analysis, focusing on the biomechanical aspects of cricket, including fast bowlers’ management program and injury prevention, maintenance of players’ fitness, science-led coach education including and not limited to course for training of coaches and their support staff, umpires, curators and groundsmen.

This collaboration between the PCB and DineticQ, Loughborough marks a significant step towards enhancing the performance and skills of Pakistan cricketers by connecting technology and scientific expertise.

DineticQ will present theory-based accredited cricket courses to players in Pakistan, equipping them with invaluable knowledge and skills, and nurturing a scientifically enlightened cricket community for the future of the sport.

The signing ceremony was attended by Chairman Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf. Also, from PCB were COO Salman Naseer, Acting Director NCA Zakir Khan, Director International Usman Wahla, Director Domestic Nadeem Khan and Senior GM Domestic Junaid Zia.

Representation from Loughborough were Mickey Clarke CEO DineticQ and Ali Ehsan, CEO Socho Cricket and MD Boom Boom Cricket. Before the signing ceremony, Mr Zaka Ashraf was given a presentation by the representatives of the DineticQ, Loughborough

Zaka Ashraf said: “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to fostering excellence in Pakistan cricket. This MoU will go a long way in improving the physical aspects of our players’ performance. This deal will be a game-changer for players to overcome the challenges, particularly focus on improving the fitness and performance.”

Mickey Clarke expressed her enthusiasm about this partnership, “Working with the extraordinary fast bowling talent from Pakistan is an exhilarating opportunity. We aim to ensure they attain optimum fitness and enhance their performance using modern scientific technologies.”