Peoples Party seeks urgent Senate session on inflation, power bill

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday demanded urgent Senate session to discuss inflation and soaring electricity bills.
The PPP requested Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to arrange a Senate meeting to address the matter of a requisition that was turned down by the Senate earlier. The requisition in question pertains to the PPP’s call for a session aimed at discussing the alarming rise in inflation and the electricity bills, which have sparked significant concern and unrest among the general public. In a formal letter directed to Chairman Senate Sanjrani, PPP’s Senator Taj Haider expressed his apprehensions and sought clarification regarding the requisition’s status.
The letter underscored that the Senate Secretariat had reported that five members had withdrawn their signatures from the requisition initially submitted by the PPP. Despite repeated requests from the PPP, the names of these individuals who withdrew their support have not been disclosed, he maintained. The letter raised questions about the process by which these members allegedly retracted their signatures. It inquired whether these individuals had formally submitted written requests to the Senate Secretariat to withdraw their support for the requisition. Haider stressed that neither the Constitution nor Rules empower any party or individual to unilaterally withdraw a signature.
He said this raises concerns about the roles of the Chairman Senate and the Senate Secretariat. The letter emphasized that the Constitution does not grant the Chairman Senate’s office the authority to make such decisions. Haider expressed the hope that the decision to reject the requisition would be reconsidered, taking into account the best interests of the people. He conveyed optimism that Sanjrani would respond to their call and promptly convene a Senate meeting to address the pressing concerns related to the requisition.