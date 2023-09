ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar reached Medina Munawwarah on a private visit. Governor of Medina Faisal Bin Salman warmly wel­comed him at the Shahi Terminal of Medina Airport along with the Ambassador of Pakistan Ahmed Fa­rooq, senior officials of Pakistani Embassy and Con­sulate General in Jeddah. The PM will leave for Mak­kah to perform umrah on Thursday.