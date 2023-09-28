Police arrest 31 outlaws including  17 beggars

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 31 outlaws including 17 professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Kohsar police team arrested two accused namely Sana Ullah and Sharoon Sardar and recovered 30 liters liquor from their possession. The Golra police team arrested an accused namely Zameer Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Likewise, the Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Naveed Zubair and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Farman and recovered 570 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, the Industrial Area police team arrested two accused namely Daniyal and Bakhtawar Khan and recovered 40 liters liquor from their possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Tariq Khan and recovered 476 gram heroin from his possession. Moreover, the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Ishaq and recovered three liquor bottles from his possession.

while the police team arrested three accused namely Sher Ali, Firdos Ali and Akbar involved in illegally selling petrol and gas refilling.

Furthermore, the Koral police team arrested an accused namely Daniyal Iqbal and recovered one 32 bore revolver from his possession. The Humak police team arrested an accused namely Shafqat and recovered one 12 bore gun from his possession. During the special campaign against professional baggers and their handlers the Islamabad Capital Police teams arrested 17 professional baggers from various areas of the city.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained.