ISLAMABAD-The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Industrial Area police station arrested 2 accused involved in blind murder case and recovered weapons they used in crime, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The weapons seized by police included a 30 bore pistol, bullets and a dagger, he said. He said that a government employee namely Ahsan Shabbir was attacked by an unknown attacker on September 01, 2023 in the jurisdiction of the Industrial Area police station.

The attacker managed to escape with cash and other valuables, the spokesman said.

The victim suffered fatal head and stomach injuries and later on died in hospital, he said. The Industrial Area police station officials registered an FIR against the unknown attacker.

Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted. The police team utilized all available resources and used technical and scientific methods and arrested two accused namely Muhammad Arif and Tahir Abbas. The police team also recovered murder tool, one 30 bore pistol and dagger from their possession, while further investigation is underway. Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis. He said that, the Islamabad Capital Police adopt a zero tolerance policy against violence including injustices and crimes and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them. He appreciated the performance of the police teams and further directed 1qazall officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he said.a