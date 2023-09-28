Thursday, September 28, 2023
Police unearth liquor making unit

September 28, 2023
SIALKOT  -  Hajipura police claimed on Wednesday to have unearthed a liquor making unit and seized thou­sands of liters of local and imported liquor. In an intelligence based operation, the police unearthed a liquor making unit and arrested Naeem alias Noona and Farhan alias Kaka and recovered thou­sands of liters of imported and local liquor from there. The accused were notorious liquor and drug peddlers who was supplying liquor in vari­ous districts. DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has announced certificates of appreciation and cash reward for the raiding police team.

