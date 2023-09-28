Preparations for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi in full swing in country

Muslims all over the world, and in Pakistan, are marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Friday (tomorrow).

Preparations for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi started with the sighting of Rabi-ul-Awwal moon. Enthusiasm of the faithful has peaked across Pakistan; buildings and mosques have been illuminated not only in big cities but in villages also. Streets have also been decorated and illuminated to mark the day.

There will be a national holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Processions will also be taken out in which models of holy Kaaba and the Gumbad-e-Khizra (green dome) will be carried.

Kids have prepared models in streets according to their passion.

Special prayers, gatherings, and recitations of the Quran will also be arranged all over the country. Food will also be served to the poor.

Muslims in India, Bangladesh and other countries in the region will also celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Friday.

SIGNIFICANCE

Milad-un-Nabi holds immense significance for Muslims. The day goes beyond a mere celebration; it serves as a moment of deep reflection on the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Muslims use this day to rekindle their faith, seeking inspiration from his exemplary character, wisdom, and compassion.