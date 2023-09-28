President gives 90-day remission for prisoners

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday approved re­mission for prisoners on the occasion of 12th Ra­bi-ul-Awwal, reducing their sentence by 90 days.

The remission, approved under Article 45 of the Constitution of Pakistan, will not apply on inmates convicted for murder, espionage or an­ti-state activities. Moreover, it will not apply on cases pertaining to robbery, theft, adultery, kid­napping, terrorism, financial crimes and losses to the national ex-chequer.

Apart from this, foreigners convicted under the Foreigners Act 1946 and those imprisoned under the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Act 2022 will be exempt from remission.

Male inmates above 65 years of age, female con­victs above 60 years of age and minors under the age of 18 years, who have served at least one third of their sentence will be eligible for remission giv­en that their crimes do not fall under the aforemen­tioned categories.