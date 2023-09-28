PSX gains 87 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bull­ish trend on Wednesday and gained 87.38 points, showing positive change of 0.19 per cent, clos­ing at 46,365.04 points against 46,277.66 points the previous day. A total of 177,497,178 shares valuing Rs.6.928 billion were traded during the day as compared to 259,046,624 shares valu­ing Rs. 6.688 billion the pre­vious day. As many as 325 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 172 of them recorded gains and 124 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Maple Leaf with 11,085,943 shares at Rs.30.18 per share, Pak Petroleum with 9,115,995 shares at Rs.74.47 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 7,096,855 shares at Rs.1.14 per share.