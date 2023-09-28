PTI chairman shifted to C-class in Adiala Jail

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman on Thursday reportedly shifted from B-class to C-class detention in Adiala jail.

Sources within the prison administration revealed that the Chairman PTI has been transferred from B class to C class detention in Adiala Jail, where former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was previously held.

The sources within the jail administration disclosed that the C-class category of Adiala Jail is lacking the basic facilities for the detainees.

On the other hand, the Superintendent Asad Warraich clarified that the Chairman PTI is not shifted to any specific class but being held in a security ward.

The superintendent stated that the former prime minister are getting better facilities which include a table, a chair, and a bed.

Earlier this week, PTI chief and former prime minister has been shifted to Adiala Jail amid tight security.

A caravan of Islamabad police including 15 vans, two bullet-proof vehicles and an ambulance was dispatched to transfer the PTI chief from Attock Jail to the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

The police caravan reached Islamabad toll plaza after taking the PTI chief from Attock Jail.