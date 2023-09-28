Rangers DG visits water board office

KARACHI-The Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General (DG) Major General Azhar Waqas on Wednesday visited the main office of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, on Wednesday. The Managing Director (MD) of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board briefed the DG Rangers on the operations against illegal hydrants in the city.

Commissioner Saleem Rajput and other deputy commissioners (DCs) were also present in the meeting.

Managing Director (MD) of the Water and Sewerage Board Syed Salahuddin Ahmed informed the participants about the actions against illegal hydrants from June-September and said as a result of immediate action in districts East, West, Central, Malir and Korangi, 15 mgd water was saved and six million gallons per day of water supply was restored.

The DG Rangers while hailing the performance of the Water Board emphasised identifying the root causes of water theft in the city and maintaining the benefits derived from it.