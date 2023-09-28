Thursday, September 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ranipur incident was very serious, says Nilofer Bukhtiar

STAFF REPORT
September 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Minister of State, Chairperson of the National Commission on Status of Women, Nilofer Bakhtiar has said Ranipur incident was very serious and the entire nation was ashamed of such an incident. A ten-year-old Fatima, a domestic maid, was tortured to death at the haveli of Pir Asad Shah, who was arrested in the case. Meanwhile his wife Hina Shah surrendered to the police on the last day. Addressing the press conference alongwith activist of Social Development Sector, Ayesha Dharejo at Sukkur Press Club on Wednesday, she said all accused in this case should be strictly punished under the law so that such incidents do not happen in the future. The state minister said that there are two effective ways to prevent the incidents that happened to innocent girls; one is that the accused does not have bail and the case reaches a logical end. The demands of justice should be fulfilled and secondly, quality education should be common in every area, she said and added that she visited the village of Fatima Furiro, where there are no basic facilities in the school compared to other provinces, the infrastructure and education system in Sindh is poor. Answering the queries, Nilofar Bakhtiar said that the performance of the Khairpur police is not satisfactory, adding that still laptop of the accused has not been decoded and the police officers themselves are providing a mobile phone facility to the accused. She stated that justice and protection would be provided to Fatima Furriro’s family at any cost.

At least 100 killed in blaze at wedding party in Qaraqosh

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023