RMI organises event to mark World Heart Day

Peshawar - Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) observed World Heart Day on Wednesday, commemorating this global health event with an insightful gathering. The event witnessed the participation of key figures, including Chairman Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rehman, CEO RMI Shafiq-ur-Rehman, and senior consultants who shared their knowledge to promote heart health.

During the event, Prof Dr Miqadad Ali Khan, Head of the Cardiology Department, discussed various risk factors linked to heart health, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, a sedentary lifestyle, elevated cholesterol levels, and the harmful effects of smoking. He noted that in Pakistan, one out of every five deaths is attributed to heart diseases, with a Pakistani succumbing to a heart-related condition every eighteen minutes.

Furthermore, Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgeon, Prof Dr Azam Jan, discussed scientific advancements and research related to cardiac surgeries in Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Shahzada Bakhtyar, Head of the Pediatrics Department and Dean RMI, addressed the pressing issue of congenital heart disease in Pakistan, raising awareness about this healthcare concern.

The experts highlighted the distressing statistic that annually, between 50,000 and 60,000 children in Pakistan are born with heart conditions.

Equally concerning is the revelation that 20 million women are compelled to seek abortion due to complications associated with heart diseases.