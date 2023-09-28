Rupee gains Rs1.05 against dollar

ISLAMABAD-Pakistani rupee on Wednesday witnessed the 17th consecutive recovery session as it gained Rs1.05 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs288.75 against the previous day’s closing of Rs289.80. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs287.6 and Rs290.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.86 to close at Rs305.03 against the last day’s closing of Rs306.89, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.93, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.29 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs350.74 as compared to the last closing of Rs353.03. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 28 paisas each to close at Rs78.61 and Rs76.97 respectively.