Thursday, September 28, 2023
SC reserves verdict on plea seeking data of apex court staffers

Shahid Rao
September 28, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday re­served its judgment on a plea seeking information about the total number of the apex court staff, va­cancies, and the total number of females, disabled people and transgender.

A three-member bench of the apex court head­ed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin Ud Din and Jus­tice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of Mukhtar Ahmed Ali’s petition against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Right of Access to Information.

The Chief Justice stated that the applicant has brought difficult and complex legal and constitu­tional questions, which have ramifications. Attor­ney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan and the applicant were directed to file written submission, and inform about the practice regard­ing the matter all over the world.

