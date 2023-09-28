SCCI urges SECP to set up facilitation desk for business community

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Acting President, Ijaz Khan Afridi, recently advocated for the establishment of a specialized facilitation desk by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) at the chamber house. This appeal came during an enlightening seminar themed ‘Ease of Doing Business and Inclusion of Women in Business,’ jointly organized by the Sarhad Chamber and the SECP at the SCCI premises.

Afridi underscored the significance of taking tangible steps to enhance the ease of conducting business. He urged the government and relevant authorities to provide exclusive incentives and facilities to entrepreneurs as a means to invigorate the national economy.

The seminar drew a substantial audience, including members of SCCI’s executive committee such as Ms. Qurt-ul-Ain, Minhajuiddin, Hamza Ibrahim, former Vice President Abid Yousafzai, and Faiz Rasool. Additionally, traders, industrialists, importers, and exporters participated in significant numbers.

Deputy Registrar Incharge of Company Registration at SECP Peshawar Division, Saqib Aslam, delivered an insightful presentation during the seminar. He shed light on essential aspects, including the registration and licensing procedures, the stock market, and the recent reforms and amendments made by SECP to simplify processes for the business community.

Aslam highlighted ongoing digitization and automation initiatives, which have drastically reduced the need for human intervention and streamlined operations. Notably, approximately 200,000 companies have already registered with SECP under the automated system. These reforms have played a pivotal role in improving Pakistan’s global ranking in the Ease of Doing Business index.

Moreover, Aslam disclosed that SECP has plans to introduce a one-window policy, aimed at further enhancing the ease of conducting business in Pakistan. He also provided insights into SECP’s ambitious project, “Leading Efficiency through Automation Prowess (LEAP ),” set to launch by the end of October. This initiative focuses on comprehensive digital transformation and automation.

Afridi expressed gratitude to SECP for organizing the seminar, recognizing its significance. He commended the government, SECP, and other relevant institutions for their reform initiatives, which have been instrumental in elevating Pakistan’s position in the global Ease of Doing Business Index.

Additionally, Afridi stressed the substantial contribution of women to the nation’s economic development and called for equal opportunities to further empower women in the business sector. The seminar served as a platform to foster a conducive business environment and encourage increased participation of women in economic activities.