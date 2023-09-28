Senator Irfan Siddiqui approaches interior committee for his ‘missing’ bill

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League (N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday approached the Senate Standing Committee on Interior to bring attention to his missing bill named “Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2022”.
In a letter addressed to chairman committee on interior Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Siddiqui said that the bill, duly passed by both the houses of the Parliament in May and June 2022, has been unaccounted for over the past 15 months. The bill aiming to curtail judicial powers of officers of Islamabad district administration has vanished after being sent to the Prime Minister’s office by the Parliamentary Affairs Division for President’s approval on June 21, 2022, he said. Senator Siddiqui underlined that the President’s House has clarified that no such Bill has been received. He has also requested the chairman of the standing committee to give him the opportunity to brief the committee regarding his lost bill. The committee is expected to take up the matter in its meeting scheduled for today.