Senator Irfan Siddiqui approaches interior committee for his ‘missing’ bill

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League (N) Sen­ator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednes­day approached the Senate Standing Committee on Interior to bring attention to his missing bill named “Code of Criminal Pro­cedure (Amendment) Bill 2022”.

In a letter addressed to chair­man committee on interior Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Siddiqui said that the bill, duly passed by both the houses of the Parliament in May and June 2022, has been unaccounted for over the past 15 months. The bill aiming to curtail judi­cial powers of officers of Islam­abad district administration has vanished after being sent to the Prime Minister’s office by the Parliamentary Affairs Divi­sion for President’s approval on June 21, 2022, he said. Sena­tor Siddiqui underlined that the President’s House has clari­fied that no such Bill has been received. He has also requested the chairman of the standing committee to give him the op­portunity to brief the commit­tee regarding his lost bill. The committee is expected to take up the matter in its meeting scheduled for today.