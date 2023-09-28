Thursday, September 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Senator Irfan Siddiqui approaches interior committee for his ‘missing’ bill

Senator says the bill, duly passed by both houses of Parliament in May and June 2022 has been unaccounted for over the past 15 months

Senator Irfan Siddiqui approaches interior committee for his ‘missing’ bill
Imran Mukhtar
September 28, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Muslim League (N) Sen­ator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednes­day approached the Senate Standing Committee on Interior to bring attention to his missing bill named “Code of Criminal Pro­cedure (Amendment) Bill 2022”.

In a letter addressed to chair­man committee on interior Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Siddiqui said that the bill, duly passed by both the houses of the Parliament in May and June 2022, has been unaccounted for over the past 15 months. The bill aiming to curtail judi­cial powers of officers of Islam­abad district administration has vanished after being sent to the Prime Minister’s office by the Parliamentary Affairs Divi­sion for President’s approval on June 21, 2022, he said. Sena­tor Siddiqui underlined that the President’s House has clari­fied that no such Bill has been received. He has also requested the chairman of the standing committee to give him the op­portunity to brief the commit­tee regarding his lost bill. The committee is expected to take up the matter in its meeting scheduled for today.

At least 100 killed in blaze at wedding party in Qaraqosh

Tags:

Imran Mukhtar

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023