SHC acquits two accused in murder case of five persons

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court (SHC) acquitted two accused in the murder case of five persons on Wednesday, citing discrepancies in the statements of witnesses and the failure of the main witness to appear before the court for three years.

The two accused, Sultan alias Jabal and Arif alias Mama, were sentenced to life imprisonment and fines by a subordinate court for their alleged involvement in the murder of five persons on March 10, 2014, in Mochko police station area.

According to the prosecution, the accused and their accomplices killed the five persons due to rivalry over gang war in the area. However, the Sindh High Court, in its verdict, said that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. The court noted that the main witness in the case did not appear before the court for three years, and that there were discrepancies in the statements of the other witnesses. The court also gave the accused the benefit of the doubt, and ordered their acquittal.