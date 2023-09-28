Shehbaz Sharif returns to Lahore after London visit

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan from London.

Shehbaz Sharif visited London twice in recent days and met Nawaz Sharif. During the meeting the two brothers discussed the political situation of Pakistan and Nawaz Sharif's return to the country.

Speaking to media persons in London, Shehbaz Sharif said ex-PM Nawaz Sharif would return home on Oct 21 and it had been decided. He said the people of Pakistan would extend a historic welcome to their leader.

The former premier has asked the party leaders to remain in the country until the arrival of their leader Oct 21.