Soaring gas prices

The increase in gas prices has been affecting our daily lives. Gas is an essential resource that every citizen relies on daily for cooking, and the recent price hikes have raised significant worries among the public.
It is disheartening to witness the continuous surge in gas prices, along with simultaneous increases in petrol and electricity rates. As citizens, we understand the need for responsible fiscal policies, but the burden of these escalating costs is becoming increasingly unbearable for the average household.
I recently read a report that highlighted the government’s decision to raise gas tariffs by up to 113% for different categories of consumers in February as part of a bailout deal with the IMF. This move was expected to be temporary, but now we are faced with another impending 50% increase in gas prices as a condition of the short-term IMF loan facility approved in July. This escalation comes at a time when many consumers are already grappling with inflated electricity bills for August.
While I acknowledge the government’s need to address the growing circular debt in the gas sector, which is currently expanding at a rate of Rs350 billion per year, it is concerning that these financial challenges are disproportionately affecting ordinary citizens. The gas sector’s accumulated debt, including interest, stands at a staggering Rs2.7 trillion, surpassing even the Rs2.4 trillion debt in the power sector chain.
I urge you to consider the immense burden these price hikes place on the shoulders of the average citizen. It is my sincere hope that the government can explore alternative solutions to address the gas sector’s financial issues without causing further hardship to the people.
In conclusion, I implore you to take our concerns into account and work towards a solution that eases the financial strain on the public while ensuring the long-term stability of the gas sector. We believe in the importance of responsible governance and trust that our government will find a way to strike a balance between fiscal responsibility and the well-being of its citizens.
RAHIM DAD,
Turbat.