South Punjab Secretariat making rapid stride towards completion

MULTAN - The construction of the much-antic­ipated south Punjab Civil Secretar­iat is making rapid strides towards completion as a technical sanction for the purchase of state-of-the-art furniture, with Rs 114 million, has been given.

The installation of modern facili­ties will surely help create a world-class working environment within the Secretariat.

Similarly, streetlight poles within the Secretariat premises and the Government Officer’s Residences (GOR) have also been introduced.

To bolster communication capabil­ities and foster connectivity in the re­gion, a significant step towards tech­nological advancement, as Rs. 21.8 million to the National Telecommu­nication Corporation (NTC) for the establishment of a fiber optic data exchange has also been allocated.

According to secretariat officials, the Parks and Horticulture Authority has also received its first installment of Rs. 29.33 million for the beautifica­tion and landscaping of the Secretar­iat area. To oversee the pace of work and ensure timely completion, Addi­tional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Capt. (Rtd) Saqib Zafar, personally visited the Secretariat site on Mittal Road on Wednesday. Project Director Faisal Zaman and other officials from the Infrastructure Development Au­thority Punjab (IDAP) were also were also present there.

During the visit, Capt. (Rtd) Saqib Zafar meticulously inspected the working stations designated for office staff and the waiting rooms for the visitors. He also toured the proposed offices for secretaries and other offi­cers. Saqib emphasized meeting the deadline for completion of the mega project. The ACS Saqib directed IDAP officials to submit a detailed timeline for the handover of the first block of the Secretariat to the administration.

Capt. (Rtd) Saqib Zafar highlight­ed that the new secretariat’s offices would be designed in a corporate sector style, with spacious halls to promote a conducive working en­vironment. He further stressed the swift procurement of furniture for the Secretariat.

The Project Director of IDAP said a remarkable 100% of the civil work on the Secretariat building has been successfully completed.

He stated that the first block’s of­fices would soon be handed over to the administration after finalizing glasswork and furniture installation.

Additionally, road carpeting in the GOR area is set to commence within a week. He also added that approxi­mately 80% of the boundary wall surrounding the Secretariat had been finished, marking yet another milestone in the project’s progress. The South Punjab Civil Secretariat is poised to be a symbol of excellence, fostering growth, innovation, and ef­ficiency. Its completion is not merely a construction project but a cata­lyst for transformation, promising a brighter future for the entire region, the official maintained.