Stray Dog Management

The recent reports of the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) culling stray dogs in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area have ignited controversy and sparked outrage among concerned residents. These dogs, many of which were being fed and cared for by residents, played an essential role in safeguarding neighbourhoods and providing companionship. It is essential to recognise that culling is not only inhumane but also ineffective in addressing the issue of stray dog populations. Instead, a more ethical and sustainable approach is needed.

Residents who were caring for these dogs have reported that they provided an additional layer of security to their neighborhoods. These loyal animals remained vigilant at night, providing residents with peace of mind. They were not specific breeds but rather beloved community members that had been spayed, neutered, and vaccinated.

The decision by the CBC to capture and euthanize these dogs has left residents heartbroken and frustrated. Many of these animals were old and defenceless, making their treatment all the more distressing. The lack of empathy displayed by those responsible for these actions has deeply disturbed the community.

Furthermore, the CBC’s assertion that they are relocating the dogs rather than culling them has been met with skepticism. Concerned residents rightly question the feasibility of relocating such a significant number of dogs and doubt the accuracy of this claim.

In light of these events, it is crucial to explore more compassionate and sustainable solutions to manage stray dog populations in DHA and beyond. One effective approach is trap-neuter-

Return (TNR) programmes, which have been successful in many places worldwide. TNR involves capturing stray dogs, sterilising them, and then returning them to their territories. This approach helps control the population while ensuring the animals’ well-being.

Community education on responsible pet ownership is another essential component. It can help prevent the abandonment of dogs and promote a culture of compassion towards animals. Collaborating with animal shelters and rescue organisations can provide additional resources for managing stray animals.

Moreover, enforcing anti-cruelty laws and promoting responsible pet ownership can help address the root causes of the stray dog problem. It is essential for authorities to work with residents and animal rights organisations to find humane and practical solutions.