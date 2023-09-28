Thursday, September 28, 2023
Three dacoits killed in shootout, claim police

Our Staff Reporter
September 28, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Three armed bandits were killed in a shoot­out with Thikriwala police near Sadhar By­pass, Jhang Road on Wednesday.

The police took all the three bodies into custody and shifted to the mortuary at Al­lied Hospital. According to a police spokes­person, five armed dacoits were looting a passerby at a picket near Sadhar Bypass, Jhang Road when someone informed the police. A heavy contingent of police force reached the site and encircled the outlaws. The dacoits opened fire on the police team and during exchange of gunshots, three dacoits were killed on the spot while the other two managed to escape. The identifi­cation of the criminals was yet to be ascer­tained, said the police.

POLICE BUST 43 GANGS OF CRIMINALS

Police arrested 115 outlaws of 43 gangs and recovered cars, motorcycles, rickshaws and other valuables from their possession during the last three months. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Superinten­dent Police (SP) CIA Abid Hussain Zafar said that City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal had assigned special task to Orga­nized Crime Units with a clear-cut direction to control street crimes including dacoity, robbery, vehicle lifting, etc. in Faisalabad. Fol­lowing the directions, special teams of Orga­nized Crime Units evolved a comprehensive strategy and arrested 115 criminals of 43 gangs from various parts of the district and recovered 44 cars, 373 motorcycles, 10 rick­shaws, a land cruiser, a loader, a mini truck, 16 cattle heads, 35 mobile phones, two LCDs and Rs 170 million in cash from them.

Our Staff Reporter

