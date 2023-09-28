Times of Pakistan has a commitment to delivering quality journalism in a format that resonates with audiences of all generations.

The age of digital news has altered the way we receive and perceive information as we move further away from authenticity and fall more into fabrications. With thousands of traditional media journalists switching to other jobs to fuel their income and support their survival, an attempt to bridge the gap between traditional and digital news seems impractical. Traditional news media, which have been the foundation of journalism for generations, include print newspapers, radio, and television news. These established foundations have historically shaped public discourse, informed citizens, and held institutions accountable. In contrast, the digital information sector has expanded, creating a realm where information is instantly accessible and widely distributed.

The advent of the internet and the popularity of online information platforms have revolutionized the way people consume the provided facts and figures. Times of Pakistan, a registered media and news agency established in 2002 and currently operated by Times of Pakistan (Private) Limited, has crafted improved strategies to close the gap between the two information mediums but first let’s get a better grasp on the challenges faced by traditional media. Declining readership has eroded the reach of traditional media, especially among younger generations who have embraced digital alternatives. Traditional news agencies are struggling with financial constraints as advertising investments are increasingly directed to digital platforms. These challenges in turn impact the quality and depth of media coverage as well as a major decline in new hires. Traditional newsmedia are often criticized for their ‘limited’ ability to engage and interact with audiences.

The ‘one-way’ communication model inherent in print and broadcast media can cause readers and viewers to feel disconnected from the news, leading to reduced civic engagement. The purpose of this exploration is to examine how traditional and digital news can complement each other, thereby enhancing the quality of journalism and its impact on society. By leveraging the power of both worlds, we can ensure that information remains a vital force for shaping public opinion, holding institutions accountable, and promoting informed decision-making skills. According to Times of Pakistan’s, the following measures can help bridge the gap between traditional and digital newsrooms.

Convergence of traditional and digital newsrooms

Traditional news organizations can adapt to the digital age by seamlessly integrating their print or broadcast media with online platforms. This convergence allows for a broader reach and attracts more diverse audiences. Print newspapers can maintain an online presence, offering digital subscriptions and web exclusives, while television and radio stations can stream live programming and content on requests through websites and applications.

Train journalists on digital storytelling

Training programs, including mastering media formats, optimizing content for search engines, and understanding social media dynamics should be introduced to journalists. Armed with these skills, they can tailor their reporting to effectively engage digital audiences.

Live broadcast to interact with audience

The immediacy of digital news can be leveraged through live streamed events, press conferences and breaking news coverage. This real-time interaction fosters a sense of community and allows news organizations to respond directly to viewer questions and concerns.

Ensuring accuracy

This involves clearly labeling opinion articles, distinguishing between news and analysis, and quickly making corrections when errors are discovered. Partnering with independent fact-checking organizations can also build credibility.

Leveraging AI and automation for content production

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms can assist journalists by automating routine tasks such as data analysis, report generation, and even article writing. This allows journalists to focus on in-depth analysis and investigative journalism.

It is pertinent to mention here that Times of Pakistan recently introduced their WhatsApp Channel, as Pakistan is among few countries where WhatsApp channels are available. Now, WhatsApp users can get real-time breaking news and news alerts from Times of Pakistan, delivered straight to mobile application by the committed editorial staff.The users can search for Times of Pakistan while ensuring WhatsApp application is up-to-date with the latest version for convenient access to the WhatsApp Channel. These WhatsApp channels are built to enable safe communication even if they do not use end-to-end encryption by default.In addition, the server history of the channel will be kept for up to 30 days, so the most current updates and issues will always be available.

The fusion of traditional and digital information is not just a choice but a necessity. Times of Pakistan has a commitment to delivering quality journalism in a format that resonates with audiences of all generations. As we move forward, it is our shared responsibility to preserve this convergence and protect the integrity and vitality of journalism in an ever-changing world.