Trials for PM Talent Hunt Youth Sports Drive conducted

QUETTA - The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports Drive, in collaboration with Lasbela University of Agriculture, Wa­ter, and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS), has conducted trials for the badminton league of men and women to choose talented players from Balochistan.

The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League for men and women in badminton unveiled a new generation of rising stars here on Thursday at Tameer-i-Nau Pub­lic College Quetta, according to a news release. Trials were conducted under the supervision of President Balochistan Badminton Association Malik Nasir Shahwani and Principle Tameer-i-Nau Public College Pro­fessor Abid Maqsood. The event is aimed at preparing young, talented players from backward areas of the country. While addressing the event, Professor Abid Maqsood said that it is very important to organise sports for the reconstruction of a healthy society. He underlined that the PM Talent Hunt Drive would bring out talented players not only in badmin­ton but also in other sports.