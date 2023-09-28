Two motorcycle snatchers arrested

LAHORE - Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) smashed a notorious motorcycle snatchers gang and arrested its two members from Garden town here on Wednesday. They also recovered three motorcycles, mobile phones, weapons and cash from their possession. A case has been registered in accordance with the law. SP Hassan Javed highlighted the instrumental role played by the Safe City cameras in curbing criminal activities. As part of community engagement, citizens are strongly encouraged to promptly report any suspicious activities they encounter by dialing the emergency number 15.