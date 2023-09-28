Two motorcycle snatchers arrested

LAHORE - Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) smashed a notorious motorcycle snatch­ers gang and arrested its two members from Garden town here on Wednesday. They also recovered three motorcycles, mobile phones, weapons and cash from their possession. A case has been registered in accordance with the law. SP Hassan Javed highlighted the instrumental role played by the Safe City cameras in curb­ing criminal activities. As part of community engagement, citizens are strongly encour­aged to promptly report any suspicious activities they en­counter by dialing the emer­gency number 15.