UNGA informal meeting on Pak floods today

ISLAMABAD - United Nations Gener­al Assembly will hold an in­formal meeting on Pakistan floods on September 27 at the UN headquarters in New York. The informal meeting will hear a briefing on the implementation of Gener­al Assembly resolution 77/1 passed last year in October 2022, which had expressed solidarity and support for the government and the peo­ple of Pakistan and strength­ening of emergency relief, re­habilitation, reconstruction and prevention in the wake of the recent devastating floods. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will share the update with the partici­pants of the meeting. Perma­nent Representative of Paki­stan to United Nations, Munir Akram, will also speak on the occasion.