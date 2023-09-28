UNGA informal meeting on Pak floods today

ISLAMABAD - United Nations General Assembly will hold an informal meeting on Pakistan floods on September 27 at the UN headquarters in New York. The informal meeting will hear a briefing on the implementation of General Assembly resolution 77/1 passed last year in October 2022, which had expressed solidarity and support for the government and the people of Pakistan and strengthening of emergency relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction and prevention in the wake of the recent devastating floods. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will share the update with the participants of the meeting. Permanent Representative of Pakistan to United Nations, Munir Akram, will also speak on the occasion.