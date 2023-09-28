Thursday, September 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

UNGA informal meeting on Pak floods today

UNGA informal meeting on Pak floods today
MATEEN HAIDER
September 28, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  United Nations Gener­al Assembly will hold an in­formal meeting on Pakistan floods on September 27 at the UN headquarters in New York. The informal meeting will hear a briefing on the implementation of Gener­al Assembly resolution 77/1 passed last year in October 2022, which had expressed solidarity and support for the government and the peo­ple of Pakistan and strength­ening of emergency relief, re­habilitation, reconstruction and prevention in the wake of the recent devastating floods. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will share the update with the partici­pants of the meeting. Perma­nent Representative of Paki­stan to United Nations, Munir Akram, will also speak on the occasion.

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023