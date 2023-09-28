US Deputy Chief of Mission visits KP to bolster security ties

Peshawar - US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer visited Peshawar on September 25-26 to reaffirm US commitment to border security and continued support for Pakistan in its fight against cross-border infiltration and militancy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the visit, DCM Schofer visited the Inspector General of Frontier Corps at the historic Fort Balahisar where he announced a new $250,000 programme to enhance the Frontier Corps’ night-time operational capabilities.

DCM Schofer also met with Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat and delivered $350,000 worth of safety and security equipment to enhance the safety and effectiveness of police forces conducting perilous counter-terrorism operations.

In a roundtable discussion with youth, women, minorities, and persons with disabilities, DCM Schofer learned how USAID’s $40.7 million Merged Areas Governance Programme for KP improves lives and livelihoods. In direct response to community needs, he provided sewing machines and solar fans.

To bolster trade and economic ties between the United States and Pakistan, DCM Schofer also engaged with local business leaders, including entrepreneurs and representatives of the KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company and the KP Information Technology Board. In addition, he made a stop at the National Incubation Center where he met startup entrepreneurs to discuss their projects and listen to their ideas.

To reaffirm US support for religious freedom, tolerance, and respect for all of Pakistan’s faith traditions, DCM Schofer concluded his trip at St John’s Cathedral. During their meeting, the DCM and Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peters discussed how best to promote inter-faith harmony and interreligious dialogue among diverse faith communities.