World Heart Day observed at Govt Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital

SIALKOT - Government Khawaja Safdar Medical College Principal Dr Abdul Sattar, while speaking at a ceremony organised by Cardiology Department and Global Lab on the occasion of World Heart Day at Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sialkot, said that World Heart Day plays a vital role in creating awareness to educate people across the world to understand the importance of heart health and bringing other organisations together to actively participate in organising various events. HOD Cardiology Department Dr Asif Bhali and MS Dr Rana Ilyas said that exercise helps strengthen the heart muscles, keeping BMI under control, reducing the risk of artery damage due to high cholesterol, high blood sugar and high blood pressure, avoiding the occurrence of heart stroke. Dr Ali Javed, Dr Ghafran Adnan and Dr Waheed Arshad said that in the reproductive age group, women are protected from heart diseases especially coronary artery disease by certain hormones, like estrogen. But after menopause, the risk of having a heart attack increases, they added.
“Women’s specific risk factors for cardiac illnesses include anaemia, early menopause, PCOS, endometriosis, use of birth control pills, autoimmune diseases, pregnancy-induced hypertension, eclampsia, gestational diabetes. Mental health also plays a major role in the development of cardiac diseases in women, especially depression, low social support and anxiety,” they further added.